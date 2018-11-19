Home Cities Hyderabad

Two killed, three injured as RTC bus runs over two-wheeler

Negligence of an RTC driver claimed the lives of a couple and left three others severely injured at Medipally on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Sunday evening.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Negligence of an RTC driver claimed the lives of a couple and left three others severely injured at Medipally on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Sunday evening. The accident happened due to rash and negligent driving, said police. The bus, belonging to Yadagirigutta depot, was heading towards Yadagirigutta from Uppal.  

When the vehicle reached Narapally X roads, a biker driving ahead took a sudden turn. To avoid crashing into him, the driver applied brakes. The bus then swerved to the right and mowed over the divider, a traffic light and hit three bikes from the front. The bus stopped only after one of the bikes came completely under its wheels.  

All the 5 persons travelling on the 3 bikes suffered serious injuries, of which Koteswara Rao(29) and his wife Swapna(27) succumbed. Others have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The bus driver told police that he was thrown out of his seat to the floor of the bus.

