Home Cities Hyderabad

Avni’s cubs can now fend for themselves, claims shooter Nawab

Animal activists, who have been actively raising their voices against this move, can finally take a breather as it has become unlikely that the cubs would be tranquillised and moved out of Maharashtra

Published: 20th November 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Avni, the tigress

By Rahul V Pisharody
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Avni aka T1 — the supposed man-eater that killed 13 persons — had been shot dead by Hyderabad-based ace-shooter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan’s son Asghar Ali Khan, the Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra Forest Department to trace the two 11-month-old cubs of the tigress and rehabilitate them. 

Animal activists, who have been actively raising their voices against this move, can finally take a breather as it has become unlikely that the cubs would be tranquillised and moved out of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal forest. 

The little cubs have been fending for themselves after their mother’s death. Speaking to Express from Yavatmal, Khan said the two cubs are sub-adults, healthy, hunting on their own and out of any danger of starving to death. 

The tigers, held in compartment 655, have been camera-trapped for the past three days. They have killed and eaten a pony that was saved for them as food.  Khan has now decided to write to Maharashtra Forest department to adopt a wait and watch approach as the tiger cubs are able to fend for themselves. “They are a concern only if they resort to killing people. They should not be removed until then.”

According to him, tranquilizing them will leave them in a lot of stress and moving them to another forest would prove harmful as tigers are territorial. “The cubs are born here and at the moment it appears it’s best to leave them on their own here.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avni Tigress Avni Nawab Shafath Ali Khan Asghar Ali Khan Avni's cubs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp