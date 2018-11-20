Hidden culinary gems from an underexplore region

Home Cities Hyderabad

Simplicity is the heart of the cuisine from north-east India, where the produce of the rich soil of that region lend every dish an inimitable flavour.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
HYDERABAD: Simplicity is the heart of the cuisine from north-east India, where the produce of the rich soil of that region lend every dish an inimitable flavour. ITC Kohenur’s Seven Sister Delights, which brings dishes from the seven north-eastern states and Sikkim, makes a delightful attempt to present some dishes from that under-represented part of the country.

The meal begins with the Gya Thuk soup from Sikkim, which is similar to Thukpa. The very filling dish, comprising chicken dim sums, noodles and crunchy vegetables in a broth, was subtly spiced and heart-warming. Next came the pork with bamboo shoots, a specialty of Nagaland. The crunchy bamboo shoots went well with the succulent pork pieces and sat light on the stomach. The main course came in the form of a thali with dishes handpicked from the north-eastern states. There were Piro Aloo (Sikkim), Thevo Chu (Nagaland), Kasoi Bwtwi (Tripura), Koldil Murgi (Assam), Tenga fish (Assam), Aloo Pitika (Assam), and Bilahi Pitika – all served with steamed rice.

The first dish I dug into was the Aloo Pitika (mashed potatoes mixed with onions, chillies and and mustard oil), which immediately reminded me of home. The Bilahi Pitika is a similar dish which uses grilled and mashed tomatoes instead of potatoes.

The Kasoi Bwtwi, a dish of beans with a strong onion and garlic flavour, went well with the rice. The Thevo Chu, Naga style pork with chillies, was everything spicy and yummy, and balanced the other dishes which were not high on spices. The Koldil Murgi, country chicken cooked with banana flowers and laden with the aroma of whole spices, was my favourite among the lot. The Tenga fish, a tangy fish preparation which is a quintessential part of every Assamese meal, had lemon as the souring agent.  

The meal ended with a rice and jaggery based pitha served with coconut, and there were coconut laddoos too! Though a few states were not represented in the menu, hope to see more exciting additions next time.
This spread will be available at Golconda Pavilion at ITC Kohenur between November 23 and 25. Prices range between `1,550 ++ and `3,500.

Kakoli Mukherjee
