School crumbling but government withdraws grant

HYDERABAD: At a time when government schools, fail to meet the urgent demands to improve infrastructure for lack of funds, the State government has withdrawn the `20 lakh sanctioned to the Zilla Parishad Government High School at Injapur in Hayathnagar Mandal. The 48-year-old building, on the verge of dilapidation, put the students at risk everyday.

According to locals, the greedy contractors intent on gaining off the project tender could not come to a conclusion as to who will build the school. As a result, the sanctioned money sat unused since 2014. The government was, as a result, forced to withdraw the money.

The students are forced to study under the open sky and even attend to nature’s call out in the open. “We don’t have toilets in the school and daily in school time we usually use for nature call in open ground as toilets,” said E Poojitha studying in sixth standard.

Meanwhile, the school authorities admitted that funds are released to construct the new building, but the local political leaders have started fight to get the contract. As a result, the higher officials have taken the issue to local MLA. We are unaware of the funds being taken back by the government”, said school authorities.

When contacted, Heerya Naik Mandal Education Officer (MEO) at Hayathnagar, alleged that the Gram Panchayat has ot provided the land to construct the new building while the government is ready to construct a new building.