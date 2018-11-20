Home Cities Hyderabad

School crumbling but government withdraws grant

Meanwhile, the school authorities admitted that funds are released to construct the new building, but the local political leaders have started fight to get the contract.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dilapidated school building of Injapur Government School seen in photos.

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when government schools, fail to meet the urgent demands to improve infrastructure for lack of funds, the State government has withdrawn the `20 lakh sanctioned to the Zilla Parishad Government High School at Injapur in Hayathnagar Mandal. The 48-year-old building, on the verge of dilapidation, put the students at risk everyday.

Cracks on the wall (Left) Students in classroom
with bricks exposed on the walls
| Vinay Madapu

According to locals, the greedy contractors intent on gaining off the project tender could not come to a conclusion as to who will build the school. As a result, the sanctioned money sat unused since 2014. The government was, as a result, forced to withdraw the money. 

The students are forced to study under the open sky and even attend to nature’s call out in the open. “We don’t have toilets in the school and daily in school time we usually use for nature call in open ground as toilets,” said E Poojitha studying in sixth standard.

Meanwhile, the school authorities admitted that funds are released to construct the new building, but the local political leaders have started fight to get the contract. As a result, the higher officials have taken the issue to local MLA. We are unaware of the funds being taken back by the government”, said school authorities.

When contacted, Heerya Naik Mandal Education Officer (MEO) at Hayathnagar, alleged that the Gram Panchayat has ot provided the land to construct the new building while the government is ready to construct a new building. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp