ORR’s smart new toll system to be rolled out by November-end

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest Toll Management System (TMS) on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is all set to go live from this month end. It is currently undergoing running in the trial mode. The new system supports three types of toll collection methods - Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) based ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) System. Smart card based ETC System and Paperless Manual System. The system will initially go live with RFID based ETC and the smart card support will be enabled in a phased manner in a few weeks after going live. The system will cover all the 19 interchanges on the ORR and would result in efficient toll collection.

HGCL officials said that TMS would help in reducing transaction and waiting time, avoid queues at toll plazas, reduce vehicular emissions, thereby giving additional benefits to the commuters. For each of these ETC based toll systems, the commuters can take advantage of this advanced ETC system.

In RFID ETC System, FasTag is the pan-India ETC system promoted under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) Programme under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and it is being rolled out as the RFID based ETC system on ORR. FasTag offers near non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas and the convenience of cashless payment of toll fee using a smart RFID tag attached to vehicles’ windshield.

This is a Green initiative to reduce air pollution at toll plazas that also provides additional benefits of being cashless, completely online, hassle free, time-saving, paper free and reduce management efforts for toll operators.The system is being rolled out by HGCL with assistance from a number of agencies.