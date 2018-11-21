Home Cities Hyderabad

Trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, pilot injured

A technical glitch in the engine is suspected to be the cause of what officials maintain as a safe landing on the paddy fields.

Published: 21st November 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 02:17 PM

A picture of the aircraft that crashed near Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young pilot trainee escaped unhurt after a training aircraft of a city based aviation academy crash landed on the agricultural fields on city outskirts Wednesday morning.

The Cessna aircraft and the 25-year-old pilot trainee belonged to the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy. The incident took place, sources say, minutes after the trainee pilot left the academy airbase on Wednesday.
The aircraft crash landed at Mokila village of Shankerpally in Ranga Reddy district, around 40 km away from Hyderabad.

A technical glitch in the engine is suspected to be the cause of what officials maintain as a safe landing on the paddy fields. Further probe by aviation experts will reveal the cause of the accident, that could have turned fatal for the young pilot trainee.

Pilot trainee is said to be safe and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical check up and a team of officials from the academy has reached the spot where the aircraft is found.

The aircraft was partially damaged and it is learnt that there was only a pilot trainee in the four-seater aircraft at the time of incident.

The details of the pilot trainee is not disclosed.

RG Aviation Academy is a division of Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd, and was established in 1995. It has their corporate office in Begumpet, ground school in Bowenpally and hanger in old Bowenpally.

Earlier in September 2017, an Indian Air Force(IAF) training aircraft that was on a routine flight crashed in the agriculture fields in Medchal district, about 30 km from Hyderabad, before bursting into flames. The trainee pilot had ejected to safety.

Also, in November 2017, another Kiran trainee aircraft of the IAF had crashed into the open fields near Duddeda, around 90 km away from Hyderabad, after it took off from Hakimpet IAF academy. The pilot
trainee had ejected to safety before the crash.

aircraft crash

