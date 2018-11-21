When food turns medicine

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD : If you are searching for a simple and tasty way to be healthy always, Ayur Bhojanam is the way to go. This way of eating promotes Indian system of living and eating and highlights the medicinal values of the everyday food we consume. According to Ayurveda, good health starts with proper digestion of food. So, eating wisely is what matters. There is a sloka which says ‘food is medicine when consumed properly’ i.e., when healthy food is taken in the right way, it enhances digestion and keeps the human body happier and healthier.

Speaking about the nutritional value of day-to-day food items, Dr Saji D’souza, chief Ayurveda officer of KSAC Hospitals, says: “Coconut has predominant sweet taste and has cooling effect on the body and the sweetness in it has a post-digestive effect. Ginger is a super food that destroys toxins and releases enzymes that are good, particularly for digestion, respiration and the joints. Moong dal is the best among pulses and is the easiest dal to digest. Black pepper is a healing spice in Ayurveda.

Fruits and vegetables are good natural internal cleansers, so eating loads of those will give double benefit of nutritional value and help in internal cleansing. Consuming such food will keep cardiac, digestive and reproductive diseases at bay.”

Some other precautionary steps to be taken are: ice-cold water, caffeine, alcohol and carbonated soft drinks are best avoided to stay healthy. Instead, one must consume lots of water! Even better is to drink lots of warm water through the day that helps to rehydrate the body and flush toxins out of the body.

Having a balanced lifestyle, taking adequate rest, staying hydrated so our bodies can get rid of impurities, doing exercise every day and eating pure foods are all in control of an individual and must to done to stay healthy, said the doctor.

Vegetable Barley and tofu soup

Ingredients

Whole Barley: 2 tsp | Unsalted vegetable stock: 2 tsp | Ghee: 1 tsp | Onion (chopped) : 1 small | Carrot: 1 small| Beans (diced): ¼ cup | Coriander: 1 bunch| Lemon juice: 2 tsp | Tofu: 5-6 small cubes | Ground pepper: 1 tsp | Saindava Lavanam (a kind of salt) to taste

Method:

Place the barley and the vegetable stock in a large saucepan and bring to boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes.

While barley is cooking, heat ghee in a heavy pan, and add the onion, carrots and green beans. Cook over medium heat for almost five minutes. Add vegetables and lemon juice to barley mixture. After cooking for about two minutes, add tofu and coriander. Cook further for 5-10 minutes, add salt and pepper, serve hot.

Benefits: This soup has cleansing properties. If consumed regularly, it flushes out wastage from intestines. It also helps to reduce LDL cholesterol and plays essential role to balance gut bacteria.

Recipe contributed by Dr Saji D’souza

