KCR has left Telangana with Rs 2.2 lakh crore debt: Former FM P Chidambaram

"TRS chief has turned the State into an insolvent, bankrupt State," opined P Chindambaram

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

P. Chidambaram, MP and former Union Finance Minister arrives at Gandhi Bhavan for a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union Minister P Chidamabaram, who played a key role in the formation of Telangana, said on Wednesday that Congress delivered Statehood with a positive intent, hoping all sections would benefit from the fruits of development. “However, TRS chief has turned the State into an insolvent, bankrupt State that now has Rs 2.2 lakh crore debt.” 

“KCR is not questioning the misrule of BJP-led NDA at the Centre because he is doing the same in Telangana,” alleged Chidambaram. “There is a need to fight against the misrule of NDA at Centre and TRS at state,” said Chidambaram while addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

“All systems and institutions, built meticulously over decades, like the planning commission, CVC and RBI have been damaged under the NDA rule,” he said, adding that exports have not grown beyond the 2014 levels.

