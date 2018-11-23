Home Cities Hyderabad

Failing to get a job, final year engineering student hangs self in Meerpet near Hyderabad

Depressed over not being able to secure a job, a 20-year-old final year engineering student allegedly committed suicide at Meerpet. 

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:33 AM

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over not being able to secure a job, a 20-year-old final year engineering student allegedly committed suicide at Meerpet.  Palaniswami Pragathi was found hanging at her house on Wednesday night. Her parents were away at the time of the incident,  police said.

According to police, Palaniswami Pragathi, a resident of HUDA colony under Meerpet police station limits,  had stayed back at home while her parents went to attend a function in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
While her parents were away, Palaniswami Pragathi was having food at her maternal uncle’s house in the neighbourhood. She was also attending interviews at various companies as part of her looking for a job.

On Wednesday night, she did not turn up for dinner. It was then that her uncle came to her parents’ house where she was living. He found the door locked from inside. He called on the neighbours for help. Later when succeeded in forcefully opening the door with the help of neighbours, they found Palaniswami Pragathi hanging from the ceiling fan in the house.

Police suspect that Palaniswami Pragathi was depressed and exhausted over not finding a suitable job even after repeated trials. A case was registered and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

