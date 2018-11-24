Home Cities Hyderabad

A get-together meal made easy

A day dedicated to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest, Thanksgiving is a festival that symbolizes love and unity.

HYDERABAD: A day dedicated to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest, Thanksgiving is a festival that symbolizes love and unity. Over the years, the festival has been celebrated by people across the world with great enthusiasm. Thus, adding extra goodness to this special day are California walnuts that are not only healthy but also give the requisite crunch and flavor every Thanksgiving meal deserves. Loaded with omega-3, fibre and antioxidants, walnuts are the go-to-nut for anything nourishing and satisfying. So this year, try out this exclusive recipe made by Deeba Rajpal, a renowned baker, and influencer to become the perfect Thanksgiving dinner host you wish to be!

Get grilled this winter

Inspired from different parts of the country India Bistro, Hitec City has brought in Desi Sizzler Festival. Sizzlers, the food that keeps you warm and are a great way to have portions of different dishes. These dishes are grilled, roasted or pan-fried and are also served hot. The options include Grilled Paneer Shaslik, Fresh Mushroom & Shitake, Broccoli, Baby corn, Nihari Soya Chap, Khubani Kofta Patty, Stuffed Murg Roll, IB Murg Maska, Coastal Fish,Nalli Korma, Grilled Pepper Prawns. The ongoing Desi Sizzler festival is on till December 30.

Nizami and Charminari flavours

Jewel of Nizam at Hotel Gokonda is hosting The Royal Indulgence today (Saturday) with Nizami flavours such as spice-rich kebabs and Biryanis like the Ajwaini FIsh Tikka, Murgh Tikka Charminari and Sofiyani Biryani.

