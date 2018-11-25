Make me the Chief Minister, I will ensure job opportunities, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a potshot at those who question All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) regarding employment in Old City, party’s Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi urged people to make him the Chief Minister and assured them of bringing jobs.

Speaking at a public meeting at Salala Barkas, Owaisi said, “Today we (AIMIM) are working, and people ask, “What have you done for employment?”. Creating employment is not the job of an MLA. It is the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s responsibility.

“For MLAs, there is the MLA fund—with which one can construct roads, lay water lines, bring electricity. Has there been any funds set aside in the MLA fund to create jobs?,” the party’s floor leader in the State Assembly added.

He finally said to a resounding cheer, “Make me the CM, I will show you how many jobs can be created. Will you do that? The Prime Ministry is with you, the Chief Ministry is with you.. Every ministry is with you, and we don’t have anything. Despite that we have created thousand of jobs in all the Owaisi Hospitals and Esra Hospital. In my schools, there are 400 women teachers. There are jobs in engineering colleges, MBA colleges and MCA colleges. This is AIMIM. ”

Golconda Fort’s tourism

Speaking at a public meeting at Karwan, under which the Golconda Fort comes in, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that they would a tourism policy so that the area around the Golconda Fort gets beautified. Owaisi said, “Many tourists come at the fort. We want to beautify the place, create more facilities so that tourists are benefitted.”

BJP’s Raja Singh terms Owaisi bros ‘mad dogs’

Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh hit out at Akbaruddin Owaisi’s claim of being a kingmaker in the Assembly elections and termed the Owaisi brothers as ‘mad dogs’. “If the steering of TRS’ car is in Akbaruddin’s hands, what would be the situation of Hindus? I will send them out, not just from Telangana but also from India,” said Raja Singh on Saturday.