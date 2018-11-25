Home Cities Hyderabad

Puli Raja's back! Bats for safe sex to prevent AIDS

Take a walk along necklace road and you will find flexes graced by these popular characters. 

Published: 25th November 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State AIDS Control Society displayed digital posters to spread awareness on preventing AIDS with safe sex practices | S Senbagapandiyan

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Puli Raja’ is back! Not just him, Baahubali, Businessman, Autodriver, Bhaarat, Mestri and several other popular Tollywood characters are back with the mission of spreading awareness on AIDS and promoting safe sex practices. Take a walk along necklace road and you will find flexes graced by these popular characters. 

A banner at the road shows a condom partly drawn out of its sachet with the message ‘condom thapaka vadandi. AIDS ni dhoorangha unchandi’ (‘Use condoms, keep AIDS away) is displayed along with AIDS Helpline number 1097 which people can dial to know where to avail free test for AIDS and other details. 
The ‘Puliraja’ campaign has been revived and relaunched by Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) which aims to increase awareness about the disease and make its posters viral so that people know which numbers to call for help and where treatment can be availed. A new poster reads ‘Poorthi aarogyanga unna Puliraja ki AIDS undha?’ (Does Puliraja who is in the pink of health have AIDS?). 

Such was the popularity of the 2003 ‘Puliraja ki AIDS vasthundha’ campaign that it had become the talk of the town. 

The posters of the campaign went viral not just in the two Telugu-speaking States, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, characters from Tollywood hits ‘Bahubali’, ‘Businessman’, ‘Oka Laila Koraku’ and other movies too have been used on posters to drive home the message to use condoms and prevent AIDS. 
Telangana State AIDS Control Society project director Dr Preeti Meena told Express run-of-the-mill messages wouldn’t do the trick, “We need to design posters that people will remember like ‘Puliraja ki AIDS vasthundha?’ 

The posters will be put up at public spaces to spread awareness.”
The Baahubali poster reads ‘knowing your defence can win you the battles of life, like Baahubali. Ensure protection in your sexual life for a healthy life ahead.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIDS Puli Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp