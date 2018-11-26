Hyderabad woman kidnapping kids for gold on the loose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few days after a woman offender, who had targeted children and had stolen gold and valuables from them, was arrested by the Rachakonda police at Saroornagar, a similar incident took place at Kothapet village on Sunday morning.

A six-year-old girl, B Shivani, who was playing in front of her house went missing on Sunday. As her parents, Anjaneyulu and Padma, residents of Old Kothapet village, approached police and lodged a complaint, teams swung into action to trace the missing child. To everyone’s relief, the girl was found near a temple. Though the gold and silver ornaments that she wore was stolen, her family did not lodge a complaint regarding the offence. They were happy that the child was brought home safe and sound.

Chaitanyapuri Inspector S Sudershan said the girl went missing around 8 am, was found in the neighbourhood at around 11 am and was handed over to the parents soon after. “The girl’s family has not lodged a complaint against the theft,” Sudershan said.

This incident has once again put police on high alert, as four cases with similar modus operandi were reported in the month of October in Uppal.Police had been tracing the woman’s movements using CCTV cameras. They had also released her footages on social media following which further offences were not reported.