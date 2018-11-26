Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman kidnapping kids for gold on the loose

A six-year-old girl, B Shivani, who was playing in front of her house went missing on Sunday.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few days after a woman offender, who had targeted children and had stolen gold and valuables from them, was arrested by the Rachakonda police at Saroornagar, a similar incident took place at Kothapet village on Sunday morning.

A six-year-old girl, B Shivani, who was playing in front of her house went missing on Sunday. As her parents, Anjaneyulu and Padma, residents of Old Kothapet village, approached police and lodged a complaint, teams swung into action to trace the missing child. To everyone’s relief, the girl was found near a temple. Though the gold and silver ornaments that she wore was stolen, her family did not lodge a complaint regarding the offence. They were happy that the child was brought home safe and sound.

Chaitanyapuri Inspector S Sudershan said the girl went missing around 8 am, was found in the neighbourhood at around 11 am and was handed over to the parents soon after. “The girl’s family has not lodged a complaint against the theft,” Sudershan said.

This incident has once again put police on high alert, as four cases with similar modus operandi were reported in the month of October in Uppal.Police had been tracing the woman’s movements using CCTV cameras. They had also released her footages on social media following which further offences were not reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Woman Kidnapper atlarge Child kidnapped Hyderabad woman kidnapper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp