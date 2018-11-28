Home Cities Hyderabad

National Disability Award for Hyderabad's Dr Reddy’s Foundation

Dr Reddy’s Foundation (DRF) has won the 19th NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Award.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy’s Foundation (DRF) has won the 19th NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Award. The DRF is a not-for-profit organization set up in 1996 to enable socially and economically vulnerable groups to take control of their lives.

These awards were started as an initiative to recognise and celebrate the good work done by corporates and individuals towards promoting employment opportunities for people with disabilities in India. Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, according to them, has impacted 20 states, 2.2 million people of which 13,182 are Persons with Disability.

Their programme, Grow, focuses on you with an orthopaedic disability, speech and hearing impairment and provide skills and employment to them within a duration of 60 days. This trains the persons with disability on core employability skills, face job interviews and affordable high-quality training.

The 19th edition of NCPEDP Mindtree Helen Keller Awards will be held on December 2, on the eve of World Disability Day, to commemorate those who have made an impeccable contribution in actively promoting employment for persons with disability.

Awards this year have been spread across the country- Five out of this years’ Twelve awardees are from South: Two from Bengaluru, one each from Hyderabad, Vellore, and Trivandrum.   Three awards have gone to Mumbai, two to Delhi and one each to Jalgaon and Amritsar.

