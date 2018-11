By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bowenpally police arrested a Swiggy delivery boy for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a victim. According to police, he accused Neelam Vijay (35) snatched the chain from a pedestrian at the Tadbund cross road in Bowenpally police limits on Monday night.

Based on information received, the police registered cases and arrested the accused. The police also seized the stolen gold chain from him. Later, he was produced before the court and shifted to judicial remand.