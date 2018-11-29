Auto driver stabbed to death in public view

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old auto driver was stabbed multiple times by an acquaintance in the middle of a busy road even as shocked passersby stood watching at Nayapul in Mirchowk police limits on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shakeer Qureshi of Chanchalguda.

The accused, Abdul Khaja, got into a fight with Qureshi. Their quarrel took an ugly turn when Khaja knocked Qureshi down and stabbed him to death with a sharp knife. Police rushed to the spot on being alerted but the auto driver had died by then. The accused was detained and a murder case has been registered against him.

