Home Cities Hyderabad

Auto driver stabbed to death in public view

The accused, Abdul Khaja, got into a fight with Qureshi.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 30-year-old auto driver was stabbed multiple times by an acquaintance in the middle of a busy road even as shocked passersby stood watching at Nayapul in Mirchowk police limits on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shakeer Qureshi of Chanchalguda. 

The accused, Abdul Khaja, got into a fight with Qureshi. Their quarrel took an ugly turn when Khaja knocked Qureshi down and stabbed him to death with a sharp knife. Police rushed to the spot on being alerted but the auto driver had died by then. The accused was detained and a murder case has been registered against him. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp