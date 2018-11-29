Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Morning or evening workouts for fat loss? Well today, am going to answer this question so that you can set up the best workout schedule for yourself. I have done both morning and evening workouts and each of these has its own benefits. And when you are 39, choosing what time in the day you work out is going to highly depend on your goals. For example, are you trying to build muscle, are you trying to burn fat or are you trying to just get a workout rather than skipping it and pushing it off till tomorrow?

So let’s go over the benefits of working out in the morning first. The biggest benefit of working out in the morning is that you get your workout done. As you get older and you have a job and you have all these other responsibilities, it’s really easy to get caught up withyour day and wind up not having the energy, the will power nor the desire to work out at night.

According to the The American Council on Exercise, people who work out first thing in the morning tend to be more consistent with their workouts and they tend to work out more often than people who work out later in the day. If you put off your workouts, there are more chances that you will skip your workouts. You have to, I repeat, you have to get your workout done first thing in the morning.

I strongly recommend that before you even comprehend that you are 39, just get out of bed, put your sneakers on, go to the gym or go for a run, because it is not happening later. The other huge benefit of getting a workout in first thing in the morning, especially if you have a job, is that it sets up the rest of your day very well. You would think that working out before work would make you tired at work but in reality, it boosts your awareness, your attitude and your overall emotional state. This isn’t just me saying, this is proven. Working out releases endorphins, and whether you are going to class or you are going to work, you will perform better just because you worked out.

Another benefit of working out in the morning is that you are going to get a great full night of sleep when you hit those pillows. A lot of times when you work out at night, your body goes from a relaxed to a more active state. Combine this with some caffeine or some pre-workout moves and you are going to have a lot of trouble getting sleep.

However, this does not hold true for everyone. Some people will experience better sleep quality after working out at night rather than in the morning. The last thing that I want to mention about morning workouts is that if you do a morning workout, you can choose to do it in a fasted state. Working out in a fasted state is not going to magically burn more calories, but causes an increase in fat mobilisation which means that it can help ultimately help you burn more fat than a night workout.