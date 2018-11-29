When automated kitchens replicated Hyderabadi chefs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Chefs from Rational India proved that their SelfCookingCentre India can indeed rustle up the best Hyderabadi cuisine in their automated cooking equipment, perhaps even better than experienced Masterchefs and cooks themselves. Rational India is a Germany-based firm with India operations which is into the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens and into setting up of mega industrial kitchens across the globe. The company made news earlier this year for being the company behind the food at Ikea home store in the city.

At an exclusive live cooking event at the NITHM College on Wednesday, Rational India chefs showcased several authentic Hyderbadi dishes cooked in the SelfCookingCenter India Edition. “It is possible to prepare dishes like Hyderabadi biryani, mirchi ka salan, chapla pulusu, dum ka murg, dum ki ran, double ka meetha in the our mega kitchen equipment in much lesser span of time, hence saving energy and time”, says Toshit Sharma, National Corporate Chef for the company.

“Around 60 restaurants in Hyderabad are already using Rational in their daily business without compromising on food quality and consistency,” he adds. Rational India organises weekly live cooking events without any obligations for their potential customers.

Speaking before the event, Mithun Suvarna, Sales Director, said that the company could successfully help chefs and hotel cooking staff find a work-life balance without having to compromise on quality. “Many restaurants use our automated kitchen equipments (which are also self-cleaning) in their premises. These easy-to-use equipment not only safe time, but retain quality and hygiene.”

Among Rational’s clients are Akshaya Patra and Iskcon, he informed. Says Pallavi Verma, Marketing Communication for the company, “The event in Hyderabad helped us to drive home the point that automated cooking is indeed tasty, healthy and fast. There is less scope for error and makes the live’s of chefs easier. Today, our kitchens in Ramoji Film City and other such places that attract huge footfalls, have made a huge difference.”