Realtor hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another brutal murder, a 35-year-old realtor from Nagarkurnool district was hacked to death in broad daylight at Meerpet on Thursday morning. The accused chased G Srinivas Goud and attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the spot, while his cousin escaped, police said.

According to police, on Thursday, one of his cousins Tirupathi met Srinivas at Badangpet and both of them left together on Srinivas’ bike to see a plot. A car hit them from rear and both of them fell from the bike.

Two unidentified persons got down from the car and marched towards Srinivas. Sensing trouble Srinivas and Tirupathi started running, but the duo chased them and attacked Srinivas and hacked him to death.