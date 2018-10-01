Newly-wed techie ends a life over ‘dowry demands’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newly-wed woman techie committed suicide on Sunday morning at Chitrapuri Colony. She was allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry. Pasupuleti Rupini hanged herself to death inside her room while her husband and his family were away. Her father Murali Krishna had stepped out to get some breakfast for her when she took the extreme step.

Despite it being a love marriage, Rupini’s husband Sandeep Raj started harassing her for dowry immediately after they tied the knot, alleges her father. “We were reluctant initially, but my daughter was firm on her decision and convinced us to consent to their marriage. She said he loved her very much but now he along with his parents have taken my daughter’s life,” Murali Krishna said.

The couple tied the knot in March 2018 in Eluru after being in a relationship for more than a year. They met while Rupini was studying engineering in Eluru. A month after the wedding, they shifted to Hyderabad and were residing at a rented flat in Chitrapuri. Rupini was working for an MNC, while Sandeep was running a gym. About three months later, Sandeep’s parents moved in with them.

Rupini, who hung self over dowry demands, Sandeep Raj, Rupini’s husband

The harassment allegedly began since then. As Rupini has a younger sister, Sandeep’s family wanted her father to give away half the property to her. “We tried to compromise with them, but things continued to be the same.” her father said. As the situation worsened, Murali Krishna and his relatives came to speak to Sandeep and his parents on Wednesday. However, they refused to accept their situation and continued their demand for dowry. They allegedly accused Rupini of “trapping” Sandeep so she could get away without paying dowry. “We did not give any money during the marriage but promised to pay after a few months. Even when we spoke last I told them I would pay, but I just needed sometime,” her father said.

Assuming things were normal, Murali Krishna left. But soon after, Rupini called him saying she was being tortured and he rushed back to the city on Saturday. He spoke to Sandeep and his parents.

On Sunday, when Murali Krishna went out to buy breakfast, Rupini was alone home. He returned to see his daughter’s dead body hanging from the ceiling. Based on his complaint, a case of dowry death has been registered against Sandeep and his parents who are reportedly under custody.