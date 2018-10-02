V&A Dundee – a spectacle  unveiled

Vijaya Pratap By

HYDERABAD: I never heard of Dundee, a coastal city on the Firth of Tay estuary in eastern Scotland until the spectacular launch of V&A Dundee happened. I wonder if anyone from the nine-member international media group which I was part of, heard of it either. Coming from various countries across the world, for us, Dundee came as a pleasant surprise winning our hearts right away! This UNESCO City of Design is the first city outside London to have a Victoria & Albert Museum: pomp and grandeur marked the inauguration in mid-September befitting the global occasion. Unlike the original museum in London, V&A Dundee is uber-modern, designed by the renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, this being his first British commission.

As V&A Dundee opened its doors for the first time to the public on Saturday, September 15 2018, its beautiful, light-filled interiors designed by Kengo Kuma have been revealed for the first time. As we went around Scotland’s first design museum – V&A Dundee disclosed a global story, investigating the international importance of design alongside presenting Scotland’s outstanding design achievements.

V&A Dundee’s construction and fit out took three and a half years to complete and it stands at the centre of the one billion pound transformation of the Dundee waterfront, once part of the city’s docklands. With its complex geometry, inspired by the dramatic cliffs along the north east coast of Scotland, it stretches out into the River Tay – a new landmark connecting the city with its historic waterfront.

Sharing a few details, Kengo Kuma said, “My inspiration always starts from the place where the project will be. In the past, I have visited Scotland many times. It is a very beautiful country and I’m truly in love with the Scottish landscape and nature. Dundee was a city built on trade and the river played a vital role. The building acts like a gate through which the city can once again access the world. The big idea for V&A Dundee was bringing together nature and architecture, and to create a new living room for the city.” Thanks to Kengo Kuma, now Dundee has a fabulous looking “living room”!

At the heart of the museum, The Scottish Design Galleries feature 300 exhibits drawn from the V&A’s rich collection of Scottish design, as well as from museums and private collections across Scotland and the world. At the centre of these galleries stands the magnificent ‘Charles Rennie Mackintosh Oak Room’ meticulously restored, conserved and reconstructed. Many a visitor can now experience Mackintosh’s extraordinary talent in designing this room lost to view for nearly 50 years: Mackintosh’s lost masterpiece in the fire of 2014 makes this restoration all the more poignant and important.

V&A Dundee’s inaugural exhibition, “Ocean Liners: Speed and Style”, is a remarkable show which is the first to explore the design and cultural impact of the ocean liner on an international scale and the first major V&A show exhibited in Scotland.

It was very impressive, throwing light on those times when the high society strongly believed in class, style and a display of wealth. It includes paintings, sculptures, ship and engine models, wall panels, furniture, fashion, textiles, photographs, posters and film. The exhibition displays objects never seen before in Europe, and some not seen altogether since on board these spectacular vessels which revolutionised travel in the mid-19th century to the late 20th century. The show also explores Scotland’s important role in the design and development of ocean liners.

The uniqueness of the imposing structure of V&A Dundee is in the position between the water and the city: it is very different from a normal site as it sits in between land and water. The building acts as a connector between the river and the city – creating a frame through which to see the river from the city and to see the city from the river. When you see this building from the River Tay – the view is simply magical. We did, the next day from the boat, disregarding the mild drizzle that drenched us in a cold shower.

As part of the inauguration, the 3D Festival that opened on Friday September 14, the eve of the museum’s official opening, paid homage to Dundee, design and the city’s spirit of discovery. It was a one-off outdoor performance involving music, design and dance.

The stunning architecture of the V&A museum and Slessor Gardens also took centre stage with equally stunning sound and light installations. Luminaries like Primal Scream, Jim Lambie, Lewis Capaldi and Dundee’s own Be Charlotte along with other Scottish artists regaled the audience with electrifying music and unmatched performances. On a bitterly cold and windy night, we shivered on metal chairs and watched the show, took pictures with the Scottish prime minister and felt elated for being witness to the unique event. However, the finale of the great celebrations was the fireworks, which I watched from my bedroom window, in the warm comfort of my hotel. As Dundee’s dark sky blazed in stunning colours, I reflected on how a city’s legacy can bring glory and pride to its land and people.

