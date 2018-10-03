Botched eye surgery: More patients returning to Hyderabad?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few patients who are recovering from complications following an eye surgery under a disputed government scheme will be shifted to Hyderabad from Regional Eye Hospital, Warangal, say family members. However, officials disputed the claim.

Some family members claimed on Tuesday that a few patients would be shifted to Hyderabad the following day as they were in need of better facilities. “We might start from Warangal early in the morning,” said K Hari, whose mother K Sarojana is one among the eight patients.

However, officials from the State Health Department said that no one would be shifted back to Hyderabad and that more patients will be discharged in the following days.

“By end of the week, all the patients will be discharged from LVPEI,” said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director of Health and Family Welfare. On September 26, 17 patients who were operated for cataract at Jaya Nursing Home developed complications.