Home Cities Hyderabad

58% of Hyderabadis with belly fat face heart disease risk

A recent study by Saffolalife has found that 58 per cent of Hyderabad residents face risk of heart disease due to belly fat.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent study by Saffolalife has found that 58 per cent of Hyderabad residents faces risk of heart disease due to belly fat. Incidentally, only 14 per cent of those at risk considers belly fat as a top reason for heart disease. The study also highlights the factors common to those with belly fat and the resultant impact on their heart health.

With growing lifestyle challenges, Indians are now at risk of heart diseases at a much younger age. Some of the major reasons are long working hours, job stress, irregular meals, sleep deprivation and sedentary routine. This is leading to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular problems, obesity and diabetes.

While BMI is the most-researched measure of generalised obesity, the distribution of fat or central obesity, commonly called belly fat, is a far more important factor for cardiovascular risk. When it comes to belly fat, there is a lack of awareness among people as they address it only for cosmetic reasons and not because it is detrimental to heart health. So to create greater awareness regarding this issue, Saffolalife Study 2018 addresses the “Impact of Belly Fat on Heart Health”.

One of the key takeaways from this survey is that one may be at heart risk even if they have a lean body but have a paunch.

Saffolalife and Nielsen conducted a pan India survey among those who have belly fat to understand the extent of heart risk. This study covered 837 respondents across key cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. Some of the facts from the study revolve around age, gender and lifestyle implications on heart health due to belly fat.

Gender wise, 63 per cent men and 52 per cent women in Hyderabad with belly fat are at risk of heart disease. The report also states that among people who are at heart disease risk due to belly fat, 51 per cent people skip meals and 70 per cent consume food outside of their homes at least once a week. Outside food (69%), irregular exercise (63%) and long working hours (69%) were cited as key reasons for belly fat among respondents.

Heart risk due to belly fat is higher (64%) among working professionals in Hyderabad who work long hours compared to heart risk of all working professionals (61%).

Commenting on the findings of the study, Dr Sarat Chandra, consultant cardiologist at Virinchi Hospital, Hyderabad, and president of Cardiological Society of India, said, “Not only do we Indians have obesity at a lower BMI, we have high central obesity (also known as belly fat) increasing our susceptibility to heart disease and diabetes. We request every individual to become aware that they too can face heart disease if they have belly fat. Higher level of waist circumference is correlated well with heart disease.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Latha Sashi, nutritionist, said,“The study strengthens the strong correlation between belly fat and heart risk. By making some small but significant changes in our lifestyle, we can address the belly fat issue. This can be easily done by eating right, avoiding junk food, exercising regularly, sleeping well and reducing stress. These are simple changes but can have positive impact on your heart health.”

Killer Fat

52% Hyderabad residents below

45 years who have belly fat are at risk of contracting heart disease

In Hyderabad, 63% men and 52% women with belly fat are at risk

7 out of 10 people in Hyderabad who are at heart risk due to belly fat have food out of home at least once a week

63% people with belly fat in Hyderabad do not exercise regularly

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heart Diseases Belly Fat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices