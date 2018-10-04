Home Cities Hyderabad

As civic issues pile up, Secunderabad Cantonment Board members take a break, cancel meetings

The dissolution of the State Assembly and ensuing poll fever that has gripped the State has had an unexpected impact on elected representatives of Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dissolution of the State Assembly and ensuing poll fever that has gripped the State has had an unexpected impact on elected representatives of Secunderabad Cantonment Board. It seems to have given them a reason to go on a holiday! While rules mandate that the Board has to meet every month to address public issues, the last meeting was held way back on May 31.

The impasse and negligence is due to a power struggle between two factions of elected members from TRS, say sources. Earlier, the Board had conducted a special meeting to pass a no-confidence motion and resolve the issue. In the meeting, sitting vice president J Ramakrishna won the motion while his rival Maheshwar Reddy lost.

This, however, had little effect on the affairs of the SCB. Resident Welfare Association members are livid that the officials are not paying heed to resolve their problems. Secunderabad Cantonment ex-MLA and MP too have failed to solve issues between the elected members as well as pending issues of the public in the area.

Speaking to Express, spokesman of Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR), S Chandrasekhar said, “Several issues are left unattended by the board due to the internal difference among the members. Roads in the area are still in bad condition and water supply continues to be a problem. It appears as if the residents elected these representatives only for namesake and for resolution of problems, we have to fall back on ourselves because they are too busy playing their politics.”

SCB vice-president J Ramakrishna admitted that they have not conducted even a single board meeting in the last four months. “SCB officials have been preparing the budget allocations for development works for sanction in a board meeting. The board meeting will be held within ten days,” he added.

