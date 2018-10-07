Has TRS left the rivals behind in poll campaign?

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaving its main rivals behind in the poll race, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been vigorously campaigning for the elections across the State. While TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of 105 candidates, right after dissolving the Assembly on September 6, the Congress-proposed grand alliance partners are yet to sort out the issue of seat sharing.

The TRS chief has so far addressed five massive public meetings starting with one in Kongarkalan and that was followed similar meetings in Husnabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar.

According to a senior leader of the party, after a short break, Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election campaign with similar public meetings in Khammam, Warangal and other districts.

The party leaders, meanwhile, are also claiming that the early announcement of the candidates has given enough time for the party to deal with the issue of dissidents.“We know that there will be dissidence, as we have too many aspirants for tickets in each Assembly segment. In the last one month, the dissidence fizzled out,” a TRS functionary said.

After setting right its house and ‘controlling the dissidents’, the pink party’s ‘car’ seems to be speeding away in top gear and the party well ahead of all their rivals. The sources, meanwhile, revealed that TRS will release its manifest in a week’s time.

Multi-cornered contest

Meanwhile, with TRS, BJP, the grand alliance parties and Bahujana Left Front as well as independents set to enter fray, it will be multi-cornered contest in December 7 elections. The TRS, who has decided to go it alone and announced candidates for 105 out of 119 Assembly segments, will soon reveal the remaining 14 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has decided to go it alone and planning to field its candidates in all the 119 Assembly seats.

The Congress-proposed grand alliance, which also comprises TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), will also be contesting in all the Assembly segments. But which party contests in how many seats will be known only after the alliance partners reach an agreement. The CPM has decided not to join the grand alliance. Parting ways with old-ally CPI, the CPM has formed Bahujan Left Front (BLF), which comprises more than 20 parties with Left leanings and Dalit ideologies. The BLF has decided to contest as many seats as possible and it likely to filed candidates belonging to Backward Classes and other weaker sections.