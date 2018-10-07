‘Where was Uttam during struggle for TS?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday wondered how TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had become a soldier without participating in the Telangana movement. “Uttam, you called me a baccha, but where were you when this baccha was participating in the struggle for Telangana?” Rama Rao said while addressing a TRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam meeting at Telangana Bhavan and called upon voters to “teach the Congress a lesson” in the Assembly elections.