‘Where was Uttam during struggle for TS?’

 IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday wondered how TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had become a soldier without participating in the Telangana movement.

Published: 07th October 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday wondered how TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had become a soldier without participating in the Telangana movement. “Uttam, you called me a baccha, but where were you when this baccha was participating in the struggle for Telangana?” Rama Rao said while addressing a TRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam meeting at Telangana Bhavan and called upon voters to “teach the Congress a lesson” in the Assembly elections. 

