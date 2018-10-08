We worship nature but destroy rivers: Activist Satyasagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Public health activist Satyasagar on Saturday called out the irony of a large section of people who worshipped nature but in reality treated the environment and various animals in badly.

During his free-wheeling speech on “nature and human rights” Satyasagar touched on many topics while taking potshots at Hindutva, cities which thrive by exploiting rural areas, civilisation and so on. “We had a religion where nature was respected. Now, Hanuman bhakts are scared of monkeys and the holy Ganga is treated in a way no river should be treated.”

He criticised the definition of civilisation which is currently defined as a time in history with ‘magnificent buildings’. “That is a real estate developer’s definition of civilisation. Instead we should look at human behaviour to define civilisations,” he said. He slammed the idea of ‘cities’ for exploiting rural areas and leaving them high and dry. For Hindutva he said, “What passes of as ‘Hinduism’ today is defined by a small group of privileged people. Many indigenous gods have been part of it in general.”