Dengue cases in Telangana on the rise by 61 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of dengue cases in the State between January 5 to October 5 in 2018 increased by a whopping 61 per cent compared to last year. While 2,560 cases were reported between January to October 5 of 2018, 1,587 cases were reported during the same period in 2017, an increase of 973 cases.

According to statistics available with the State Health department -- Khammam, Hyderabad, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Bhadradri Kothagudem, continue to be the highly affected districts in the State.

Officials from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) were directed to cross check if measures are being taken to control the mosquito population in Khammam and Bhadari Kothagudem this week to bring down the number of cases. Some of the measures include observing the dry day to help clear stagnant water in the districts and explaining the importance of using bed nets.

The number of cases have gone up in 28 of 31 districts of Telangana.

However, the number of cases of Malaria, another vector borne disease, were low compared to last year.

Officials said that usually, there is a spike in the vector-borne diseases during the month of August and September, waning down by end of October.

“When it rains, water stagnates in pits, and empty vessels, tyres or other containers which are kept out. This stagnant water provides favourable space for mosquitoes, carrying viruses, to breed. As the monsoon season is set to end, the cases too will decrease,” said a National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme official.