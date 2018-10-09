Hyderabad's Bunty aur Babli held for chain snatchings in outskirts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The story of a couple arrested from city outskirts on Monday for chain snatching is like a scene straight out of the Bollywood flick Bunty aur Babli. Nandipati Vinod, an LPG delivery boy, met homemaker Govuri Keerthi when he visited her house to deliver gas cylinders. Eventually, they became friends and decided to commit thefts for easy money. They zeroed in on chain snatching.

Vinod, hailing from Suryapet, was a college dropout. He got married to Swapna in 2015 and moved to Hyderabad in search of a living. He began his career as a godown in-charge for an HP gas dealer based in Nagole. However, he was soon sacked from there over charges of corruption. He then joined another agency as a delivery boy, but had to leave that job too because of ‘misconduct’.

It was during this time that he became friends with Keerthi; he used to visit her house to deliver cylinders. While Keerthi was separated from her husband, Vinod was living away from his family for work. Soon, they fell in love with each other. As both of them were facing a financial crunch, they decided to take to chain snatching.

According to the police, the couple allegedly targeted elderly women in the outskirts of the city, where police movement is low and CCTV cameras scarce. They were caught by police while conducting a recce in Yacharam. Upon inquiry, they confessed they had already snatched three chains in the past. Cops found Rs1 lakh worth gold with them.

How Bunty met Babli

