Parents approach SHRC as student ‘branded’ drug addict

Schools across the board continue to fare poor in the way they treat students.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schools across the board continue to fare poor in the way they treat students. After three cases of corporal punishment were reported during the last week, a parent has now alleged that a private school emotionally scarred her son by calling him “mentally unstable” and a “drug addict”. Parents of the Class X boy have approached the Balala Hakula Sangham, which, in turn, has filed a complaint with State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

City-based businessman T Venkat Rao says that school and hostel staff of Indus International School in Shankerpally have been harassing his son for some reason or the other. “Last week, the school staff sent him home saying he was on drugs and needed psychiatric help. Unable to bear the torture anymore, my son tried to slit his wrist,” said Rao. “He has not been going to school for the last two weeks.”

The school principal allegedly told Rao that if he failed to take his son home with him, he would be dropped off at a police station or special home. This after the school discovered some cut marks on his hand.

“They were not deep gashes, but they told me my son would not be allowed to attend school unless he undergoes psychiatric evaluation,” says Rao, who claims that his son was checked by a psychiatrist and for drug use, but no problems were found. Now, Rao is planning to file a public interest litigation in the court for alleged “mental torture” by school.

Speaking to Express, Achyuta Rao, president of Balala Hakula Sangham, said that the school management should be booked for child rights violation. “It is because of the harassment that the child now does not want to go to school and wants to commit suicide.”

Meanwhi, school principal Nuwaira Pasha said the boy is suffering severe emotional issues. “The issues are outside the purview of the school and our school counsellor recommended they seek professional help so that he can resume school again,” she said.

