Separated, husband hands over empty almirah, triggers big fight in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old former software employee, Aparna, who is allegedly separated from her husband Nikhil Kumar, also a techie, was thrown out of her husband’s residence at Padmaraonagar in Chilkalguda police limits on Monday when she went there to collect her belongings.

Two years ago, Aparna, a resident of Warangal, married Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Padmaraonagar. Six months after marriage, Nikhil forced Aparna to quit her job. Since then she has stayed home. In course of time, family disputes took place between Aparna, and her husband and his parents.

She deserted her husband, went to her parents’ residence in Warangal and filed a petition in a Warangal court for return of her valuables kept in an almirah in her in-laws’ house. The court ordered that she be handed over the almirah.. Armed with the court order and accompanied by an advocate appointed by the court, Aparna went to her in-laws’ house to collect back her belongings.

According to police sub-inspector J Veera Babu, the court, in its order, asked the woman’s in-laws to hand over the almirah to Aparna. Following the court’s direction, Aparna’s husband Nikhil and his parents handed over the almirah to her in the presence of the advocate. Later, the advocate left the place.

However, Aparna alleged that she had kept 18 tolas of gold and one kilo of silver ornaments, her educational certificates and other valuable documents in the almirah but those were all missing when she opened the cupboard. Nikhil and his parents maintained that the court directed them to hand over only the almirah and, complying with the court order, they handed it over to Aparna. They threw her clothes out of the residence and allegedly refused to allow her to enter the house.

As arguments took place between Aparna and her in-laws, they lodged complaints with the police against each other. Police registered petty cases against both for creating nuisance in public place and conducted counselling for them.