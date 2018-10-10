Liberate children of expectations: Sania Mirza

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tennis Superstar and mom-to-be Sania Mirza sent out a message on ‘liberating children of expectations and setting them free to be individuals of their own choice’. She recently starred in a video for Culture Machine’s digital channel ‘Blush’ and breakfast cereal brand Kellogg’s India. In a straight-forward narrative, Sania dispenses advice to her soon-to-be-born baby.

Whether it is rejecting gender norms and stereotypes, shrugging off the pressure that the child might be faced with because of his or her famed parentage, or that of having the conviction to choose their own calling. In this video Sania echoes the notion of many other mothers like her, who believe that a child should be free to choose his/her own path.

For the first time we see Sania not as an ‘ace tennis player’ or a ‘cricketer’s wife’, but just another mother. She conveys the message, “You are free to follow your dreams, to pick your own and to choose your calling” to her unborn child.

In the end, other women are unanimously seen promising their child, “You will always be free to nourish your dreams.” Sumit Mathur, Director Marketing (CMO) - India at Kellogg Company, adds, “I thought it was a great way to celebrate #NourishYourDreams where a mother reassures her future child that she will continue to nourish his/her dream despite pressure from peers and society.”