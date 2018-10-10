Home Cities Hyderabad

The Sound of Music

This artist has impressive credentials indeed. He has played the tambura for some of best-known Carnatic musicians.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This artist has impressive credentials indeed. He has played the tambura for some of best-known Carnatic musicians. These include renowned vocalists like the Malladi Brothers, Hyderabad Brothers,   T.M. Krishna,   Sudha Raghunathan, Nityashree Mahadevan,  Hyderabad Sisters, besides the Priya Sisters and Unnikrishnan.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old Imdad has also trained in vocal music and gives solo vocal performances. 
Like so many performers, he decided that besides the track record of accompanying top musicians, it was also necessary to acquire academic qualifications in his field. So he obtained a Post Graduate in Carnatic music (Vocal) from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University,  Hyderabad after the  Certificate and Diploma course in  Carnatic classical music (Vocal) from Government Sarada Sangeetha Kalasala, Kurnool; and Teachers Training Course, Anantapur in the same field. Imdad also has an MA in English Literature from GITAM University, Vizag.  

How did his love for music begin? “During my schooldays in Kurnool, I always wanted to sing for the Assembly prayers and national festival songs. I was also influenced by Telugu films based on classical music like Shankarabharanam, Sruthilayalu and Sagara Sangamam. Noticing my love for music, one of my teachers suggested I enroll in Bala Bhavan, Kurnool for music classes.

So I enrolled there paying a mere Rs 12 as annual fees!! However, even that seemed a burden for my middle-class family. Also my parents felt I should focus completely on academic studies rather than taking time off to learn “Aatalu, Paatalu” and thereby wasting precious time!! However, I persisted and also saved up money and learnt music there. I learnt vocal music only though I was also interested in the violin as the latter was an instrument my family could not afford to buy.” 

How did he learn the tambura? “While doing my diploma course, the well-known Komanduri Seshadri, was appointed as  the new Principal of the college. He got all the unused, old tamburas  in the college dusted, cleaned and tuned. I helped in this job and thus got interested in tambura playing. He used to insist on teaching music to the accompaniment of the tambura and I would always volunteer to be the tambura player among all the students in the class.

He taught me how to play this instrument and also took me a few times to play the tambura for him when he performed at kutcheries. In this way I learnt to play this instrument. I continue to take advanced music lessons under Raghavachari of the Hyderabad Brothers as well as Vaidyanadhan Balasubramanian.”  

Imdad has been a music teacher since 1998 at various private schools and music schools/institutions. He began accompaniment to classical musicians  on the tambura since 2001. He has also been giving solo vocal concerts at various music sabhas and Temple Brahmotsavams. His personal background has never been a barrier to these opportunities. This is indeed a testament to the secular spirit of Indian classical music.

He says with happiness and pride: “Every year,  I perform at the brahmotsavams,  dolotsavams and sahasra deepalankarana seva at various temples.” Imdad adds: “I also am the  Asthana Tambura artist for Kalasagaram,  Secunderabad; and Sarada Cultural Trust, Secunderabad; since the past 10 years. I have received the Pratibha Puraskar from Sri Sai Seva Samithi, Hyderabad in 2017.”

Given the increasing use of digital tamburas and other apps, the manual tambura-player in south India receives very little opportunities to perform nowadays. Many music students and even performers do not know the art of playing the tambura. Of course, the use of the digital tambura is largely a matter of convenience since they can be transported easily compared to the bulkier, heavier manual tambura. Also, the latter needs long and painstaking period of tuning before the concert while the digital one provides the needed shruti at the touch of a button or the simple turn of a knob. 

So, how does a professional tambura player like Imdad handle this? He replies: “It is sad that the increasing use of digital tamburas means lesser and lesser opportunities for manual-tambura players like us. We look forward to playing the tambura for top musicians so this is indeed disappointing for us. It also means less income---we tambura players already receive only around Rs 500 to 1,000 for each concert. And even this is lost thanks to everyone using electronic versions.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride