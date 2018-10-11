Home Cities Hyderabad

Indian Journalists Union backs women scribes who joined #MeToo movement

A woman journalist recounted in social media her harrowing experience with him when he was editor.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Me Too

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending support to women journalists, who have chosen to come out and join the #MeToo movement to expose the sexual harassment and misuse of power by those in high positions in the media industry, the  Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has asked the management of both print and electronic media to conduct a thorough enquiry into such complaints and take stringent action against the offenders.
“We extend our support and solidarity to the women journalists who went through a harrowing experience at their workplace and gathered courage now to expose the skeletons in the media cupboards.

They brought into open long whispered information in the newsrooms about the unbecoming and at times criminal behaviour of those in senior positions,” read the IJU statement issued on Wednesday.
IJU has also instructed all media managements to set up the mandatory Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to deal with such cases.

“The government should take action against the media management who did not put in place ICCs immediately,” the statement jointly issued by SN Sinha, president, Amar Devulapalli, secretary-general and Sabina Inderjit, vice president of IJU, said.

The IJU demanded that Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar, who was named by a women journalist and corroborated by another three colleagues, should immediately step down and face independent inquiry into the allegations. A woman journalist recounted in social media her harrowing experience with him when he was editor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Journalists Union #MeToo #timesup Sexual harassment M J Akbar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp