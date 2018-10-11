‘Promises great, but India-Iran trade ties should be free from US influence’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Iran is now in “wait and watch” mode, curious about how its trade dynamics with India would change once US-imposed sanctions over trade with the Islamic republic kick in on November 4.

The sanctions introduced after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal extends to countries which continue to make significant transactions with the Islamic country, but those remaining in the deal — UK, the EU, Russia, China, France, Germany and now India — have decided not to comply.

Iran Consul-General to India Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi on Wednesday said his country was hoping India would continue to act on its own and not bow down to pressure from the US. He said India had already decreased its oil imports from Iran and it remains to be seen what the post-sanctions future holds.

The Consul-General expressed dissatisfaction with the current trade relations between the two countries during an interaction with the editorial team of The New Indian Express, Hyderabad.

Ghomi added that State governments too could, to some extend, set the tone for continuing trade with the Islamic country. “If they want to conduct business with Iran even after the sanctions, they can find a way to deal with Iran directly,” he suggested.

“During the first round of US sanctions from 2012-15, there were a lot of restrictions on Iranian companies. However, after the sanctions were lifted, the situation improved. Although there were no international sanctions after that and a few companies from India and Iran developed good relations, most Indian firms are still not aware how easy it is to do business with Iran,” he said.

He pointed out that apart from the huge potential in the oil and oil products sector, Iran’s industrial sectors including mining, chemicals and metals are ready for business. “It is up to the Indian government or even State governments to identify industries with potential and reach out the way China and Russia are doing it,” he said. “India has issued a statement that it will continue imports (of oil, even after sanctions come into force), but if you look at the numbers, India has decreased imports already. Statements are fine, but we need to see what India does. Iran is offering oil at the lowest price to India and we accept Indian currency.”

‘Workers welcome but not many job opportunities’

Meanwhile, when asked if Indians can migrate to Iran for employment, Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi said that presently the Iranian employment policies cater to those countries where there is a lot of crisis like Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan and with whom the country shares borders.

“Almost three million people from war-torn Afghanistan migrated to Iran, many of whom are working there. Moreover, Iran itself is also facing problems due to the international sanctions imposed on it earlier because of which Iran cannot guarantee many employment opportunities. However, Indians are welcome to work in Iran if they find the right job opportunities,” the diplomant said.

The Consul-General who took up charge in Hyderabad a little more than a year ago, said that he keeps himself abreast with the latest political developments in Telangana. He said that as a Diplomat living in Telangana, he is bound to have an idea regarding political developments in the State.