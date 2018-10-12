Home Cities Hyderabad

Eminent jurist Patibandla Chandrasekhara Rao passes away in Hyderabad

Dr PC Rao, the doyen of Indian judiciary, was born at Veerulapadu village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh on April 22, 1936. 

HYDERABAD: Indian jurist Patibandla Chandrasekhara Rao passed away in the early hours of Thursday in the city. He was 82. He died due to illness at a private hospital. He is survived by his wife and four daughters. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday. Dr PC Rao, the doyen of Indian judiciary, was born at Veerulapadu village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh on April 22, 1936. 

He was a judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, Hamburg and was the president of ITLOS from 1999 to 2002. He had held several top posts in the Indian government, including deputy legislative counsel, additional secretary, secretary in the ministry of justice. He had the distinction of working with five former Prime Ministers of India. He was awarded Padma Bhushan on Jan 25, 2012 in recognition for his contribution to public affairs. 

