Hyderabad researcher denied permission to see dead father

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, which has opened up fresh debate on restriction on movement of female students at Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU), a woman PhD scholar was not allowed to leave her hostel during night as news of her faher's demise reached her.

Speaking to Express, the student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and pursuing PhD in Department of Education and Training at the university, revealed that though she got a call from home about the tragic news at around 7:45 pm on Friday, she was allowed to leave the campus only after more than five hours.

The student added that though she tried to contact hostel Provost, Dr Arshia Azam but could not reach her. Following this, she contacted the warden who told her that she cannot sign gate pass for the student, until a confirmed travel ticket is submitted. After a while, the warden signed the gate pass, but informed the scholar that she should travel to the Shamshabad airport along with hostel caretaker and a male security guard.

But, citing safety concerns, the caretaker refused to accompany her during late night, added the student.

"I just wanted to go home and have a last glimpse of my father. I was feeling guilty about not with being him. I informed authorities that a male person known to my family in Hyderabad was ready to drop me to airport but still permission was not given to me. Finally, after much argument, I left with some of my friends from campus for the airport at around 1:30 pm but could not get ticket. "

If a similar situation had occurred at the near-by University of Hyderabad, another central university, the scholar would have left immediately because there are no restrictions on the movement of women hostellers at UoH, said students.

Female students are not allowed to move out of their hostels after 8 pm, added students.

The Provost and warden have tendered their resignation following protests from students on Saturday. When contacted, Dr Azam refused to comment on the issue.

MANUU Registrar, Dr MA Sikandar said that university officials would be meeting on Monday to look into the issue. He added that the university is yet to accept the resignations.

Mohammad Faijan, Students Union president said, "Girls in MANUU have to face many restrictions. We have written to the Vice Chancellor, demanding resignation of Provost and warden and also an apology letter from them for causing mental trauma to the scholar."