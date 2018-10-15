MEFI panel to study working conditions of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh journalists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind survey, Media Education Foundation India (MEFI) will conduct an in-depth study on the living conditions of journalists in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

MEFI has constituted a three-member commission to undertake the study after over 220 journalists reportedly died of work-related stress in the two states in the last four years. The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, former member of Union Public Service Commission professor K S Chalam and veteran journalist Chennamaneni Rajeswar Rao.

MEFI chairman K Sreenivas Reddy said the Commission would hold meetings at urban and rural centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to elicit views from working journalists, various management bodies at media house and government officials among others to strengthen the roots of independent media and thical journalism. Commission held its first meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.