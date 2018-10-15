Home Cities Hyderabad

MEFI panel to study working conditions of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh journalists

In a first-of-its-kind survey, Media Education Foundation India (MEFI) will conduct an in-depth study on the living conditions of journalists in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (L) and journalist K Sreenivas Reddy (R). (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind survey, Media Education Foundation India (MEFI) will conduct an in-depth study on the living conditions of journalists in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

MEFI has constituted a three-member commission to undertake the study after over 220 journalists reportedly died of work-related stress in the two states in the last four years. The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, former member of Union Public Service Commission professor K S Chalam and veteran journalist Chennamaneni Rajeswar Rao.

MEFI chairman K Sreenivas Reddy said the Commission would hold meetings at urban and rural centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to elicit views from working journalists, various management bodies at media house and government officials among others to strengthen the roots of independent media and thical journalism. Commission held its first meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Media Education Foundation India Survey on journalists K Sreenivas Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp