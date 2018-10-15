Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Nutrition education in schools can tackle anaemia’

The study showed that nutrient intake of the selected students had increased after the intervention.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Anaemia

The study was conducted among 300 adolescent girls aged between 13 and 17 years with haemoglobin levels below 12mg/100ml.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IRON deficiency continues to be the main reason for anaemia in India. A research done at Professor Jayashankar State Agricultural University found that the problem can be tackled by educating people about nutritional value, at community and school levels, for a considerable amount of time. 

The study was conducted among 300 adolescent girls aged between 13 and 17 years with haemoglobin levels below 12mg/100ml. The girls were picked from four villages in Moinabad mandal of Rajendranagar district. It was found that there was a slight improvement in haemoglobin levels in the girls after four months of intensive nutritional education intervention.

READ| Need to tweak anaemia yardstick to our context:  Dr R Hemalatha

The study showed that nutrient intake of the selected students had increased after the intervention. The experiment divided the 300 participants into two equal groups—one experimental group and one control group. The experimental group was given nutritional education while the control group was not. At the end, it was observed that intake of nutrition had increased in the experimental group.

“Nutrients, fat, energy, calcium, iron and riboflavin intake was significantly higher in experimental group when compared with the control group,” the study said. The experimental group had also increased the intake of roots and tubers, leafy vegetables, nuts and oilseed, milk and milk products. There was also significant increase in the awareness of students after the four-month nutritional education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaemia Nutrition education Iron deficiency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp