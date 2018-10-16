Sharod Somman for the Best Pujo in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members, jury and the guests of Bengalis In Hyderabad (BIH) will evaluate the pujos, pandals, ambiences, originality and select the best pujo, idol etc. The best pujo will receive the Sharod Somman.

Their philanthropic arm of BIH, Sporsho, is going to support underprivileged children from local NGOs for their studies by raising funds from this Pujo Porikroma. All the prizes will be given away after pujo when they organise Bijoya Sommiloni, an evening of cultural programme, on November 11. People’s Choice Award is to be given to the best pujos in Hyderabad based on a public voting process. Anyone who visits the pujo pndal, can cast the vote to select his/ her favourite pujo. The voting is online and to be conducted during the festival only.

Utsab, Meridian School, Hitec City, Cyberabad Bengali Association, Miyapur, Nabarun Sangha, Balanagar, Bongiyo Shiksha Niketan, Balanagar, Hyderabad Kalibari, Ammaguda, Sec’bad, BSS, Keys High School, Sec’bad, Vedanga Sanmilani, Dairy farm road, Sec’bad, Medchal Bengali Association, Medchal, HBWA, beside salar jung museum, Charminar, Bengali Cultural Association, Banjara Hills, Lothkunta Bengali Association, Lothkunta, Attapur Bengali Association, Attapur, The Bengali Circle, Kokapet, Hyderabad Bangali Samiti, Domalguda, PBEL City, Netaji Sangha, Gulzar House, Charminar, Krishti Gosthi, and Kanchanbagh.Voting lines will remain open on BIH Facebook page till Oct 25