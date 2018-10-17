Hyderabad: 55-year-old falls into open drain, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a construction worker at Borabanda under Sanathnagar Police Station limits. Rajaiah (55), a resident of Moosapet, drowned in an open manhole. His body was traced 2 km away after 20 minutes.

Rajaiah

According to police, Rajaiah came to Baba Wines located near Borabanda bus stop on Tuesday evening when it started raining. After walking a few steps through the overflowing waters, he fell into the open manhole located a few metres away from the wine shop. Locals noticed him being swallowed into the manhole and alerted the police.

Police and GHMC teams rushed to the spot and recovered his body in the drainage at Ramaraonagar. A case was registered and the body was sent to hospital for autopsy. Sanathnagar Police Station sub-inspector Narsimha Goud said that his team was going through CCTV footage to find out how he fell into the open drain.

“There is one camera at the wine shop, but it is not facing the spot. We are checking footage from other cameras in the surroundings,” he said.

Police suspect that either GHMC workers or the public must have opened the manhole cover for free flow of water.