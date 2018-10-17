Home Cities Hyderabad

Morning walkers in shock as fire breaks out at Indira Park again

The daily joggers and walkers at Indira Park were in for a shock on Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in the park.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Park fire

Fire fighters try to bring the fire under control at Indira park during the early hours of Tuesday. It took about 4 hours for the firemen to douse the flames | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The daily joggers and walkers at Indira Park were in for a shock on Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in the park. Initially, it was just flames and smoke, but soon it turned out to be a huge fire, leading to firefighters being pressed into service and it took them four hours to bring the situation under control.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 7.00 a.m. behind the pond in the park. 
“The garbage - dry leaves, fallen trees and branches - is being dumped in the park for some time now and it is suspected to have caught fire due to carelessness of smokers,” one official said.

Meanwhile, G Venkateshwar, station fire officer, Musheerabad, said: “The garbage is being dumped by the park staff despite resistance from the walkers. And, eventually, it caught fire. 
We suspect careless smoking to be the reason behind it as it is the second time that the fire broke out at the same spot in the recent times.” 

“Three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. We even took down burnt coconut trees that were adjacent to the garbage dump. We have instructed the horticulture department to find an alternative solution to dump waste,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Park Indira Park fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp