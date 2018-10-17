Morning walkers in shock as fire breaks out at Indira Park again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The daily joggers and walkers at Indira Park were in for a shock on Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in the park. Initially, it was just flames and smoke, but soon it turned out to be a huge fire, leading to firefighters being pressed into service and it took them four hours to bring the situation under control.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 7.00 a.m. behind the pond in the park.

“The garbage - dry leaves, fallen trees and branches - is being dumped in the park for some time now and it is suspected to have caught fire due to carelessness of smokers,” one official said.

Meanwhile, G Venkateshwar, station fire officer, Musheerabad, said: “The garbage is being dumped by the park staff despite resistance from the walkers. And, eventually, it caught fire.

We suspect careless smoking to be the reason behind it as it is the second time that the fire broke out at the same spot in the recent times.”

“Three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. We even took down burnt coconut trees that were adjacent to the garbage dump. We have instructed the horticulture department to find an alternative solution to dump waste,” he said.