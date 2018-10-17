Home Cities Hyderabad

Pack of dogs goes on biting spree, mauls three at Hyderabad's Lake View Park

While the park management was quick to inform the GHMC, before the dog catching vans could even arrive, the dog went on a biting spree.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad dogs, Stray dogs, dogs

Street dogs often attack people who come to parks for morning and evening walks | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three people were brutally attacked and mauled by a pack of aggressive dogs at the Lake View Park near Khairatabad flyover on Tuesday morning. 

Sixty-year-old Manyam who
was attacked by dogs at Lake
View Park in Khairatabad |
Express

It all started when a dog, which locals say was new to the locality and came in search of food at the open garbage cans beside the park situated near Necklace Road, bit a 60-year-old morning walker. The aggressive dog went onto bite a nine-year-old girl at the adjacent locality causing grave injuries to the girl’s legs.

According to the eyewitnesses, the dog first attacked some of  the locals in Indira Colony and the residents, however, used sticks and managed to chase the dog away. To escape their wrath, the dog then ran into the park where it bit 60-year-old K Manyam who was on his regular morning walks. “Usually we don’t have a lot of dogs when we walk. But this dog ran inside and attacked my father who was walking alone at around 6.30 a.m.,” said K Anjaiah, victim’s son. 

While the park management was quick to inform the GHMC, before the dog catching vans could even arrive, the dog went on a biting spree back into the colony grievously injuring nine-year-old Rishika. 
“My daughter was at the nearby shop. Suddenly the dog entered the lane and went for her leg and ripped out the skin on her calves,” said Raju Yadav a resident. 

The nine-year-old was administered three injection of rabies and tetanus at a local hospital.
While the GHMC vans came in and took a few dogs away, the locals continue to live in fear as the dog menace is not new to the place. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad stray dogs Lake View Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp