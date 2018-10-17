Pack of dogs goes on biting spree, mauls three at Hyderabad's Lake View Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three people were brutally attacked and mauled by a pack of aggressive dogs at the Lake View Park near Khairatabad flyover on Tuesday morning.

Sixty-year-old Manyam who

was attacked by dogs at Lake

View Park in Khairatabad |

Express

It all started when a dog, which locals say was new to the locality and came in search of food at the open garbage cans beside the park situated near Necklace Road, bit a 60-year-old morning walker. The aggressive dog went onto bite a nine-year-old girl at the adjacent locality causing grave injuries to the girl’s legs.

According to the eyewitnesses, the dog first attacked some of the locals in Indira Colony and the residents, however, used sticks and managed to chase the dog away. To escape their wrath, the dog then ran into the park where it bit 60-year-old K Manyam who was on his regular morning walks. “Usually we don’t have a lot of dogs when we walk. But this dog ran inside and attacked my father who was walking alone at around 6.30 a.m.,” said K Anjaiah, victim’s son.

While the park management was quick to inform the GHMC, before the dog catching vans could even arrive, the dog went on a biting spree back into the colony grievously injuring nine-year-old Rishika.

“My daughter was at the nearby shop. Suddenly the dog entered the lane and went for her leg and ripped out the skin on her calves,” said Raju Yadav a resident.

The nine-year-old was administered three injection of rabies and tetanus at a local hospital.

While the GHMC vans came in and took a few dogs away, the locals continue to live in fear as the dog menace is not new to the place.