Shoddy drains exposed as Hitec City road floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hitec City corridor, which is slowly recovering from the chaotic traffic caused by diversion for metro works, was inundated by the short spell of Tuesday’s heavy rain.

Receiving over 3.3 cm of rain in a short span of one hour, the highest in the city, Hitec City road exposed the wrong planning in the city’s west zone. The main road was the worst-hit with multiple water-logging points. The traffic remained jammed for nearly two hours, forcing the Cyberabad traffic police to tweet advisories to the commuters.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials claimed that 1,000mm diameter pipes had been laid just a few months ago but the picture on the ground was extremely bad with rainwater taking hours to drain out. Traffic police were forced to employ cranes to clear water logging near the Trident Hotel and other places.

Rain Records

Hyderabad: With 3.3cm, Madhapur received the highest rainfall in the city and Nagarkurnool recorded the highest in the state with 5.3cm. Following that several places like Karachi Bakery near Cyber Towers, Inorbit Mall, Trident hotel and Mindspace underpass reported waterlogging. Slow traffic was reported from Ikea to Cyber Towers, and between Inorbit Mall to Kavuri Hills in the Hitech city area.