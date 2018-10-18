Bathukamma: Of waters and flowers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Tourism in association with The Yacht Club of Hyderabad conducted the 2nd edition of the traditional coracle race event. Three races were held for triples, doubles and single. Coracles formed into a circle and celebrated the festival of flowers. Indian coracles are known to have been used used since pre-historic times across water bodies mostly in South India. Oracles are small round lightweight boats traditionally used in parts of Europe.

As part of the event 22, traditionally dressed fishermen from Srisailam descended to Hussain Sagar for the race vying for honours in the three independent series triples, doubles and singles. Each series had three races each and the winner of the Singles will be declared as the Coracle Champion of Telangana. “Telangana Tourism hopes to make this an international annual event coinciding with the Bathukamma,” said Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary of Tourism and Youth Welfare.

“We hope to convert this racing into a world event in a few years as coracles are abundant in India and across the world,” said Suheim Sheikh president of Yacht Club of Hyderabad. Specially illuminated coracles with Bathkummas were placed between the iconic Buddha statue and Tank Bund.