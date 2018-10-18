Home Cities Hyderabad

Delay in clearing trash causing fires in Hyderabad parks

Of late fire accidents in the city parks are on the rise due to poor garbage management. The recent fire accident at Indira Park is a case in point. 

Published: 18th October 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of fire at Indira Park on Tuesday

By Ajay Mosses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of late fire accidents in the city parks are on the rise due to poor garbage management. The recent fire accident at Indira Park is a case in point. 

Such accidents not only highlight the administration’s failure to properly manage the garbage but also the dangers they pose to the flora and fauna. Loads of garbage — comprising twigs, dry leaves, fallen branches and trees — is ‘stored’ for days, and sometimes weeks together.

The reason, according to a worker at Kanjarla Laxmi Narayana Yadav Park near Erragadda, is that they wait for days for the vehicle to get the garbage cleared. 

“We segregate the garbage into dry and wet waste. Then we store it to the capacity, that is enough amount of waste to one tipper lorry that comes every ten days,” he said.

The same reason was given by the officials at Indira Park, Sanjeeviah Park and Jalagam Vengala Rao Park. It is learnt that the park staff are ignoring the process of converting wet waste into manure by using of compost pits. 

“Earlier, there were a couple of pits that were created to dump waste and convert it manure. But they are not being used now. We are dumping the waste near the park and it is collected and removed from the sport only once in a week,” said a sweeper at Vengala Rao Park. 

Meanwhile, the fire department officials said the carelessness of smokers is contributing to such accidents. “Within GHMC limits, three to four fire calls are relating to the fire of garbage dumps. It has become an issue and our officers have given instructions to various stakeholders to clear the garbage from time to time,” said V Papaiah, RFO, State Fire Department. 

V Krishna, additional commissioner, urban biodiversity, pointed out that Indira Park, in particular, is witnessing an increase in fire accidents. 

“A lot of factors including rainfall, winds and electrical works result in felling of trees in the parks. They soon turn into garbage. The compost pits have become dysfunctional as the staff are not clearing the pits. The pits are to be cleared every three weeks. But that is not the case,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Park Indira Park fire Garbage burning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp