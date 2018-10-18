Hyderabad High Court seeks detailed report on protection of lakes in twin cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has directed the GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB and PCB to identify the points or source from where industrial wastage and effluents have been released into lakes in the city and to take steps ensuring destruction of such points in order to bring the lakes to their originality.

Closure or destruction of such source or ways was the only way to protect the lakes from pollution. If necessary the departments concerned should take firm steps for the purpose. Lakes would retain their originality only if steps were taken preventing lakes from encroachments and rejuvenating and revitalising them, the bench noted.

The bench further said that the Court would also issue necessary orders from time to time for restoring the lakes to its originality. The people should also be warned against release of wastage into water bodies.

The officials should begin the said works starting with the lakes of Lotus Pond, Peddacheruvu at Khazaguda, Peddacheruvu at Nacharam, Meeralam Tank and Rangadhamuni Cheruvu at Kukatpally, the bench noted and directed them to submit a detailed report on the issue before the court. Besides, the bench also directed the authorities concerned to take a decision on implementation of “Geo tube technology” method for water treatment in the lakes existing in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The said technology was more effective and incurs less expenditure, the bench opined. The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order recently in batch petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others seeking direction to the State government to take steps for protection of Malkam cheruvu (lake) situated at Raidurg village in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district from encroachments.

A petition was also filed by IPS officer and local resident Anjana Sinha seeking directions to the respondent authorities to take steps to rejuvenate and revitalise the aforesaid lake to retain its originality.

During the course of hearing, the bench asked the GHMC counsel to tell about number of days required for destruction of points that releases effluents into the lakes.

In reply, the GHMC counsel said that about four weeks time would be required for the said work as the officials were busy with their election duties. Not satisfied with the reply, the bench said it has become a habit to cite election as a reason in every issue.

Meanwhile, the HMDA counsel told the court that some of them have approached the high court and obtained stay orders from the single judge on the steps initiated by the HMDA.

Reacting to this, the bench told the HMDA counsel to bring such issues to its notice. The bench directed the GHMC, HMDA and sewerage board to submit detailed reports before the court informing about the points/ways from which effluents/wastage were being released into the lakes, number of days required for destruction of such source and other related details.

The bench posted the matter to October 22 for further hearing.