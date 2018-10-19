Home Cities Hyderabad

Country's first dog park now open in Hyderabad

Pet lovers will have to shell out a meagre sum of Rs.10 to enter that park, which authorities say has been built with international standards.

HYDERABAD: Dog lovers have a reason to rejoice with the first park for canines being inaugurated in the city of Hyderabad.

Spread over 1.2 acres in Hyderabad's Kondapur area, the park has been developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at cost of Rs. 1.1 crore and was thrown open for public on Thursday.

"It is India's first certified dog park built with international standards. It has been built in 1.2 acres in Kondapur area. We will charge ten rupees to each responsible pet owner who comes to this park with their dog," Harichandana Dasari, Zonal Commissioner, West Zone, GHMC told ANI.

Pooches will be treated with an extravagant experience as the park houses a splash pool, an amphitheatre, loo cafe and three lawns. For those who want to keep their dogs fit and obedient, the options of dog trainers and exercise equipment are also available.

To ensure a comfortable experience for all breeds and their owners, separate enclosures have been marked for small and big canines. The park, the first of its kind, is also certified by the Kennel Club of India.

The Municipal Corporation started working on the park a year ago and the idea was conceptualized keeping in mind the fear dog owners experience while walking their dogs on the road.

Visitors expressed delight over the initiative, detailing how it enables them to spend more time with their beloved pets.

"We are very happy visiting this park with our pets. Being dog lovers, we are able to enjoy ourselves a lot at this place. Now, we can spend some time with our pets here," said Lakshmi, a visitor.

Another visitor, Sameera said, "I appreciate Telangana government for this initiative."

