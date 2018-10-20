Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s modern bus shelters hits a roadblock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many of the proposed modern bus shelters in Greater Hyderabad hit a roadblock due to non-feasibility of sites and other issues, the GHMC has decided to finalise alternative sites for four different packages and allot alternative locations to the concessionaires wherever bus shelters at original allotment cannot be taken up due to site problems.

Further, the alternative sites proposed can be allotted among the three concessionaires based on the draw of lots to avoid any arbitrariness. Proposals have been sent to the State government seeking approval for allowing upgradation of the proposed sites of Grade-2, 3, 4 sites into Grade-1 bus shelters.

Permission in principle has also been sought for allowing GHMC for upgradation of sites depending on the local field level situation, subject to the condition that GHMC should take measures to safeguard its financial interests and no loss caused due to proposed changes in the location. GHMC has proposed construction of 826 modern bus shelters on PPP mode in select locations within GHMC limits. Recently, a few Grade-1 bus shelters were opened near Shilparamam, Hitec city, Somajiguda and other places and some bus shelters are under various stages of construction.

It was found that many sites which were included in tender package were found not feasible for construction and hence alternative sites have to be allotted. Besides lack of coordination among government departments, shifting of utilities could not be taken up forcing the agencies to hold back the works.