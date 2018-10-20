Second blow to parents of woman who poisoned her children in Hyderabad

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Devastated is how one could describe the condition of Kunta Yadagiri and Laxmi -- parents of Sravanthi who poisoned her two children and herself to death -- as they have to bear the loss of four members of their family in just three months. Three months ago, their elder daughter Manjula’s three-month-old baby died of ill health. Even before they could recover from the shock, the death of Sravanthi and her kids came as a blow to the elderly couple.

ALSO READ | ‘Harassed’ by husbands, woman poisons children and self to death in Hyderabad

While Yadagiri was lost for words, Laxmi recollected how the kids were attached to her and how she took care of them, when the couple came to collect the bodies of their daughter and grandchildren after the autopsy at Osmania Hospital.

“The kids were away from their father. But we did not want them to feel that gap and feel sad. My daughter has a problem with her husband. I still do not understand what the kids had to do and why she killed them,” Laxmi wondered.

According to relatives, Ramesh though stayed away from wife and kids, visited them often.“He would come and wait for them outside the gate. When he sees them playing in the verandah, he would come and stand at the gate and talk to the kids. But Sravanthi objected the kids to talk to their father. She was scared that he may take them away from her due to his mental condition,” they said.